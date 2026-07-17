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Katie Koch

A portrait of Katie Koch

President & CEO
TCW

Managing approximately $206 billion of client assets, Katie Koch is the president and CEO at TCW. Leveraging this record of success, she expanded private credit capabilities by raising over $2 billion in committed capital to launch a new asset-backed finance business. This expertise extends to alternative investing sectors, where she secured $3.25 billion in anchor capital from Nippon Life and expanded the insurance solutions platform to $42 billion. This leadership trajectory supports Koch’s corporate governance presence, which includes active seats on Nasdaq’s Board of Directors and the University of Notre Dame Board of Trustees. She sustains this momentum by executing expansion projects across Boston, Dubai and New York while directing localized firmwide disaster relief donations. Her extensive market leadership earned her consecutive annual selections to Barron’s list of the Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance for 2024 and 2025.

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