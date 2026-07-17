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Kay Sides

A portrait of Kay Sides

Founder
HATCh and R0AM

Kay Sides is the founder at HATCh and R0AM where she utilizes more than 26 years of high-end retail and retail development experience to direct comprehensive global wholesale sales, corporate merchandising and brand scaling operations within Los Angeles County. This expertise extends to specialized footwear design where she managed technical product development from initial concept through production to incorporate custom-molded memory foam innovations. Sides sustains this momentum by spearheading localized humanitarian actions, driving targeted disaster relief fundraising and environmental volunteerism for prominent organizations including Para Los Niños, There With Care and Waves for Water. This leadership trajectory supports sustainable corporate infrastructure models while introducing underserved local students to experiential wilderness education programs. She finalizes her 26 years of entrepreneurial oversight by commanding multi-market showroom configurations across three major cities to scale globally recognized brands including Lacoste, Alexander McQueen’s McQ and James Perse.

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