Founder & Co-President

ePost Global

Founder and co-president at ePost Global, Kelly Martinez leads high-growth international transport and shipping management networks to optimize modern supply chain fulfillment. Leveraging this record of success, she acquired and rebranded the legacy logistics division of a prominent Fortune 500 enterprise to drive agile cross-border e-commerce solutions. This expertise extends to advanced technological integration, where Martinez engineered a comprehensive multi-carrier shipping infrastructure through a landmark global parcel network alliance with GLS. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive civic and local community engagement, which includes having served as president of her children’s school Parent-Teacher Board and mentoring young women through the National Charity League. She sustains this momentum by aggressively expanding Los Angeles terminal facility capacity to elevate global trade access for local exporters. Martinez’s strategic commercial orchestration through complex periods of international market disruption finalized a premier executive tenure commanding exactly 35 years of dedicated supply chain industry excellence.

