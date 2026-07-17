Advertisement

Kelly Martinez

A portrait of Kelly_Martinez

Founder & Co-President
ePost Global

Founder and co-president at ePost Global, Kelly Martinez leads high-growth international transport and shipping management networks to optimize modern supply chain fulfillment. Leveraging this record of success, she acquired and rebranded the legacy logistics division of a prominent Fortune 500 enterprise to drive agile cross-border e-commerce solutions. This expertise extends to advanced technological integration, where Martinez engineered a comprehensive multi-carrier shipping infrastructure through a landmark global parcel network alliance with GLS. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive civic and local community engagement, which includes having served as president of her children’s school Parent-Teacher Board and mentoring young women through the National Charity League. She sustains this momentum by aggressively expanding Los Angeles terminal facility capacity to elevate global trade access for local exporters. Martinez’s strategic commercial orchestration through complex periods of international market disruption finalized a premier executive tenure commanding exactly 35 years of dedicated supply chain industry excellence.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement