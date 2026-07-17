Chief Technology Officer

Brandboom Inc.

Co-founder and chief technology officer of Brandboom Inc., Ken Leung digitizes B2B wholesale commerce across the Southern California fashion technology ecosystem. Leveraging this record of success, he transformed the software platform into a high-tier online marketplace by launching a sophisticated returns suite and implementing automated Buy-Now-Pay-Later liquidity systems. This expertise extends to advanced internal engineering frameworks where he pioneered an AI-first methodology by introducing automated pull-request reviews and agentic coding workflows. This leadership trajectory supports Leung’s prominent regional advisory footprint, which includes mentoring emerging technology founders and engineering executives at the LA Startup & Tech Mixer Meetup. He sustains this momentum by guiding external enterprise organizations through complex software development cycles and scalable cloud infrastructure transitions via a specialized technical consultancy. His continuous architectural optimization across 15 consecutive years with the organization successfully scaled internal developer productivity by a definitive fivefold increase.

