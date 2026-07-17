EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Economic Development Corporation of Los Angeles County

Executive vice president and chief financial officer at the Economic Development Corporation of Los Angeles County Kendal Robinette Turner leads enterprise financial strategy, regional operations and organizational capacity planning. She orchestrates a complex portfolio of public and private funds spanning federal, state and philanthropic resources tied to small business recovery. This expertise extends to comprehensive macroeconomic governance where Turner directs the strategic engagement team to expand affinity-based collectives across Southern California. She sustains this momentum by driving local civic leadership, serving as treasurer for the Community Coalition and secretary for the Southern California Leadership Council. This leadership trajectory supports equitable internal infrastructure models, enabling her to establish transparent salary architectures and formalized institutional hybrid structures. Turner finalizes these systematic workforce designs by securing an exact pay equity ratio across a 19-year public finance career where women employees earn $1.04 for every dollar earned by men when controlling for a CEO outlier.