Advertisement

Kerry Ayazi

A portrait of Kerry Ayazi

President, CMO & CLO
HRC Fertility

President, CMO and CLO at HRC Fertility Kerry Ayazi directs corporate administration, marketing strategies and legal compliance frameworks across the national reproductive healthcare network. Leveraging this record of success, she expanded clinical access by launching an innovative needle-free IVF program and establishing premier treatment centers in Beverly Hills, San Francisco and Silicon Valley. This expertise extends to her past execution of a landmark multi-state telehealth platform and her aligned legislative consortium advocacy to modernize California remote medical care laws. Ayazi sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 26 years of healthcare law experience to scale female physician rosters, optimize brand management and mentor aspiring legal professionals. This leadership trajectory supports her international civic commitments, which include navigating complex federal OFAC licenses and volunteering as an advisory board member for the Child Foundation. She validated this aggressive corporate expansion strategy during her three-year executive tenure by successfully establishing four new regional medical facilities across California and Nevada.

More from Business

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

Law

Building the Legal Framework for LA28

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

AI & Tech

Hydroponics Takes Root in Southern California

Human hand reaching out for android hand

Human Resources

Driving AI Adoption: Upskilling Strategies That Reduce Employee Resistance

Arthur Lih in the "Hall of Saves" – each photo represents a life saved with anti-choking device Life Vac.

Healthcare & Science

From Garage Prototype to 6,000 Saves: How Entrepreneur Arthur Lih Built LifeVac

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

The Latest Deals

Advertisement