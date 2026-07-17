President, CMO & CLO

HRC Fertility

President, CMO and CLO at HRC Fertility Kerry Ayazi directs corporate administration, marketing strategies and legal compliance frameworks across the national reproductive healthcare network. Leveraging this record of success, she expanded clinical access by launching an innovative needle-free IVF program and establishing premier treatment centers in Beverly Hills, San Francisco and Silicon Valley. This expertise extends to her past execution of a landmark multi-state telehealth platform and her aligned legislative consortium advocacy to modernize California remote medical care laws. Ayazi sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 26 years of healthcare law experience to scale female physician rosters, optimize brand management and mentor aspiring legal professionals. This leadership trajectory supports her international civic commitments, which include navigating complex federal OFAC licenses and volunteering as an advisory board member for the Child Foundation. She validated this aggressive corporate expansion strategy during her three-year executive tenure by successfully establishing four new regional medical facilities across California and Nevada.