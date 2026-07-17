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Kevin Leyes

A portrait of Kevin Leyes

President of LeyesX, Founder & CEO of Leyes Media
LeyesX/Leyes Media

Earning over 20 international honors, including the JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World Award, Kevin Leyes is the president of LeyesX and founder and CEO of Leyes Media. Leveraging this record of success, he directs an international communication and media network serving high-growth brands and prominent public figures across the United States and Latin America. This expertise extends to high-level reputation engineering sectors, where he integrated advanced artificial intelligence automation and digital identity protection frameworks. This leadership trajectory supports Leyes’ global creative governance contributions, which include a multi-year tenure judging international design and media innovation for the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts. He sustains this momentum by publishing corporate strategy insights in Forbes and delivering direct cybersecurity mentorship to underrepresented creators facing online threats. His exceptional enterprise communication leadership across eight consecutive years has successfully accumulated over 20 international honors for strategic digital media innovation.

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