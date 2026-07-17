Advertisement

Khiree Taylor Smith

A portrait of Khiree Taylor Smith

General Counsel & Head of People Operations
Aero Technologies, Inc.

General Counsel and Head of People Operations of Aero Technologies, Inc. Khiree Taylor Smith directs all corporate legal strategy, governance and human capital operations from the firm’s Los Angeles headquarters. He spearheads high-level international expansions and negotiates complex media product placement agreements with premier television studios. This expertise extends to creative multimedia infrastructure where Smith operates as founder and CEO of Aura House Club, expanding the production network into three Downtown Los Angeles studios serving elite global brands. He sustains this momentum by driving extensive community advocacy across Southern California, building a digital resource platform for neurodivergent awareness that generates approximately two million views monthly. This leadership trajectory supports specialized venture-backed aerospace scaling throughout his five years of continuous operational command. Smith finalizes these comprehensive executive milestones by scaling digital community engagement to encompass over 70,000 active social media followers.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement