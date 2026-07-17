General Counsel & Head of People Operations

Aero Technologies, Inc.

General Counsel and Head of People Operations of Aero Technologies, Inc. Khiree Taylor Smith directs all corporate legal strategy, governance and human capital operations from the firm’s Los Angeles headquarters. He spearheads high-level international expansions and negotiates complex media product placement agreements with premier television studios. This expertise extends to creative multimedia infrastructure where Smith operates as founder and CEO of Aura House Club, expanding the production network into three Downtown Los Angeles studios serving elite global brands. He sustains this momentum by driving extensive community advocacy across Southern California, building a digital resource platform for neurodivergent awareness that generates approximately two million views monthly. This leadership trajectory supports specialized venture-backed aerospace scaling throughout his five years of continuous operational command. Smith finalizes these comprehensive executive milestones by scaling digital community engagement to encompass over 70,000 active social media followers.