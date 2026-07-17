Founding Partner

Moradi Neufer

Founding partner of Moradi Neufer Kiana Moradi manages complex asset divisions and high-net-worth matrimonial disputes across multi-city regional operations. Leveraging this record of success, she directs a collaborative team-based framework using forensic accountants and valuation experts to deliver client-centered legal strategy across Southern California. This expertise extends to large-scale business operations where Moradi executed a comprehensive 2025 organizational rebranding initiative to transition executive firm leadership and promote new equity partners. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive professional governance footprint, which includes multiple specialized family law admissions across the State Bar of California and the United States District Court. She sustains this momentum by driving civic advisory roles for nonprofit organizations like Rainbowbetter and mentoring young trial attorneys to improve industry standards. Moradi’s premium boutique firm orchestration across 17 consecutive years has successfully earned top-tier regional legal rankings alongside the formal selection of six firm attorneys to the prestigious 2025 Super Lawyers list.

