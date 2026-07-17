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Kimberly Lau

A portrait of KIMBERLY LAU

Founder
Project ReWear

Founder of Project ReWear, Kimberly Lau applies a strategic business and systems mindset to build real-world circular fashion infrastructure. Leveraging this record of success, she personally sourced and purchased tens of thousands of preloved garments from thrift stores across California to establish initial proof of concept. This expertise extends to advanced resource conservation frameworks, where she engineered a real-time environmental impact tracking platform to compile transparent textile data. This leadership trajectory supports Lau’s extensive public outreach footprint, which includes appearing as a featured sustainable consumption expert on CBS National News and Forbes. She sustains this momentum by organizing quarterly inventory sales that provide low-cost apparel and coordinating localized clothing distributions with Los Angeles-based nonprofit organizations, including Bundles of Kindness. Lau’s targeted circular retail administration successfully diverted more than 4,200 pounds of total textile waste from regional landfills during the 2025 calendar year.

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