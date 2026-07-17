Associate General Counsel

The Agency

Guiding complex luxury real estate litigation matters to favorable resolutions across an expansive global portfolio, Kristin A. Regan is the associate general counsel at The Agency. Leveraging this record of success, she commands the international firm’s comprehensive corporate defense strategies, general litigation practice and risk mitigation protocols. This expertise extends to high-stakes institutional advocacy where she previously represented diverse corporate clients at Rogers & Wells and evaluated complex operations at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Regan sustains this momentum by leading critical community initiatives, serving as chair of the UCLA Alumni Scholarship Committee for nearly 15 years while volunteering with the Los Angeles Superior Court. This leadership trajectory supports strict corporate compliance through her active professional board alignments with the State Bar of California. She finalizes her 10-year industry career by overseeing executive legal operations for a high-growth brand encompassing more than 180 offices worldwide.