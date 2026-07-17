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Krystyna Houser

A portrait of Krystyna Houser

Chairman & Founder
mBIOTA Labs

Honored with the 2025 Innovation Award from the Greater Los Angeles and Orange County Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, chairman and founder of mBIOTA Labs, Krystyna Houser guides therapeutic nutrition protocols globally. Leveraging this record of success, she partnered with prominent gastroenterology and food science experts to engineer mBIOTA Elemental as a highly palatable medical diet for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. This clinical breakthrough achieved unprecedented 100% patient compliance rates and total condition eradication among SIBO-only patient groups. Houser sustains this momentum by capitalizing on six years of industry experience to expand product accessibility across the United States and 39 international countries. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive scientific contributions, authoring clinical efficacy findings published in the Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology Journal alongside presentations at Digestive Disease Week. Houser captured a commanding 30% market share over her three-year executive tenure by cultivating a network of over 2,000 prescribing healthcare providers.

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