Feedonomics

Chief Technology Officer

Kushal Khatri, CTO of Feedonomics, is a technology leader with 16 years of experience in software engineering and eCommerce innovation. Originally from India, he earned his master’s in computer science from the University of Southern California. Khatri began his career at GSI Commerce and later joined Admedia, where he built a semantic crawler and led the development of a high-performance real-time bidding (RTB) engine. His work in algorithm optimization and infrastructure scaling drove significant business growth. Since joining Feedonomics in 2019, now a BigCommerce company, he has led transformative initiatives in product feed management and real-time data synchronization across platforms like Amazon, Google and Meta. As CTO, Khatri led the development of an event-based architecture and is currently driving the adoption of cost-effective Gen-AI to automate complex eCommerce workflows. His strategic vision, technical expertise and leadership have positioned Feedonomics as a key player in eCommerce.

