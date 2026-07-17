Chief Marketing Officer

Firefly Recovery

Invited to share the stage with a five-time Olympic gold medalist at the inaugural TedSports event, Lauren Bishop Campbell is the chief marketing officer at Firefly Recovery. Leveraging this record of success, she pioneered the company’s direct-to-consumer segment to establish the brand as a dominant force in athletic recovery technology. This expertise extends to spearheading a dedicated name, image and likeness athlete partnership program to build authentic relationships with elite competitors across collegiate and professional sports arenas. Campbell sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 27 years of consumer goods marketing experience derived from past brand leadership roles at Nestlé USA. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive civic involvement, including serving for a decade as executive vice president and board member for the Los Angeles literacy nonprofit Readers to Leaders. Her marketing acumen and Firefly’s compelling growth story caught the attention of the investors on Shark Tank in 2025, where she helped secure a landmark deal that brought both capital and national visibility to the brand.