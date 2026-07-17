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Les Hiscoe

A portrait of Les Hiscoe

Shawmut Design and Construction

Chief Executive Officer

In-House Counsel: Large Company

Recognized as a prominent corporate visionary by C-Suite Quarterly for accelerating commercial market share, Les Hiscoe is the chief executive officer at Shawmut Design and Construction. Leveraging this record of success, he drove an extensive enterprise-wide operational transformation centered on jobsite safety, workplace innovation and mental health support. This expertise extends to spearheading the strategic acquisition of First Finish to expand the company’s regional hospitality portfolio and manage multi-state construction operations. Hiscoe sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 38 years of industry experience to execute joint venture partnerships and direct high-performing project delivery teams. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent sector governance commitments, maintaining active board positions with the Construction Industry Roundtable and the Corporation of Perkins School for the Blind. He expands his local civic impact by partnering with youth mentorship organizations including STEM Advantage to provide essential skills. Hiscoe scaled corporate operations over a 27-year tenure across 15 national offices.

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