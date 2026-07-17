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Liana Pogosyan

A portrait of Liana Pogosyan

Xos Inc.

CFO & Treasurers

Chief Financial Officer

Chief financial officer and treasurer of Xos Inc., Liana Pogosyan directs large-scale financial planning, capital market transactions and regulatory compliance operations for the publicly traded electric vehicle manufacturer. Leveraging this record of success, she advanced from corporate controller to command full SEC reporting, strategic mergers and capital-raising initiatives from the company’s Los Angeles headquarters. This expertise extends to operational cost management, where Pogosyan reduced overall operating expenses by more than 28% while enabling positive free cash flow. This leadership trajectory supports her outside civic governance footprint, which includes serving as an active board member and audit committee chair for the nonprofit organization AbilityFirst. She sustains this momentum by building high-performing finance teams, implementing robust internal controls and optimizing international supply chain systems to support long-term corporate sustainability. Her disciplined financial stewardship successfully transformed the company’s fiscal trajectory to achieve two consecutive years of positive GAAP gross margins by 2025.

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