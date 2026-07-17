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Liana Tonoyan

A portrait of Liana Tonoyan

Chief Information Officer
Phonexa

Chief Information Officer of Phonexa Liana Tonoyan directs the comprehensive operational and technical execution of the all-in-one marketing automation platform. Leveraging this record of success, she manages critical software optimizations for high-volume calls, leads, clicks and SMS tracking distribution networks. This expertise extends to elite organizational operations frameworks where Tonoyan previously managed the operations department at KPMG alongside prominent enterprise C-level executives. She sustains this momentum by modernizing algorithmic lead distribution capabilities, spearheading the ground-up development of automated iClear validation systems and strategic product tracking updates. This leadership trajectory supports advanced digital compliance transitions, enabling global pay-per-lead marketing clients to streamline reporting accuracy and maximize consumer conversion rates. Tonoyan secures definitive technological market distinction for these comprehensive corporate contributions by deploying 15 years of software industry experience across her 10 years of continuous operational oversight to position the company as an Affy Award finalist in several technology categories.

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