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Linda Chau

A portrait of Linda Chau

Chief Financial Officer
EightPM

Named a finalist for the 2025 Los Angeles Business Journal CFO of the Year Award, Linda Chau is the chief financial officer at EightPM. Over the past two years, she executed the complete legal and financial incorporation of the agency’s U.K. and Singapore entities without outside capital. This expertise extends to architecting sustainable product placement logistics frameworks that currently support nearly 250 global entertainment productions annually. Chau sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 13 years of specialized industry experience to scale corporate infrastructure across the EMEA and APAC territories. This leadership trajectory supports her enterprise financial management strategy, which expanded the firm’s global operating footprint as a founding team executive during her 12-year tenure. Leveraging this record of success, she steered the organization to secure placement on the Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies list. Chau integrated lean self-funded growth strategies to aggressively accelerate corporate revenue by 32% in 2024 and 74.09% in 2025.

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