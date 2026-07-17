Chief Operating Officer

Rockwell Capital Group

Admitted to the prestigious Forbes Business Council in 2024, Loran Armstrong is the chief operating officer at Rockwell Capital Group. Leveraging this record of success, he oversees comprehensive day-to-day financial operations to maximize accuracy, regulatory compliance and procedural efficiency within the competitive accounting industry. This expertise extends to designing highly streamlined internal workflows and scalable business models that ensure the enterprise remains responsive to shifting client expectations. Armstrong sustains this momentum by applying 15 years of specialized sector experience derived from past senior leadership positions as a senior tax case analyst and tax specialist. This leadership trajectory supports his Southern California community service commitments, which include volunteering for Ronald McDonald House Charities and participating in the regional beach clean-up program Stand Up to Trash. He aligned core operational infrastructure over a seven-year executive tenure to drive substantial service expansion while maintaining an active seat on the Orange County Executive Leader Committee.