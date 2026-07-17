Associate Vice Chancellor & Chief Information Officer

UCLA

Lucy Avetisyan is chief information officer at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she leads the university’s technology strategy in support of research, teaching and public service. She holds the distinction of being UCLA’s first campus-wide CIO, overseeing a large and complex IT ecosystem and driving enterprise transformation at the intersection of strategy, technology and human experience.

With 27 years of industry experience, Avetisyan has built a reputation as a pragmatic change leader who excels in complex, decentralized environments. Prior to joining UCLA in 2020, she held senior leadership roles at the University of Southern California, including deputy CIO and assistant CIO for business strategy and applications, where she led enterprise initiatives that strengthened governance, improved service delivery and aligned technology investments with institutional priorities.

At UCLA, she established a comprehensive IT governance framework bringing together academic and administrative leaders to ensure transparency and rigor in technology decision-making and led the development of UCLA’s Digital Campus Road Map, a multi-year strategy focused on modernizing infrastructure and enabling data-informed decision-making across the institution. Over the past 12 to 24 months, her leadership has been particularly impactful in advancing UCLA’s AI strategy, expanding cloud and computing capabilities and accelerating automation to improve efficiency and service quality – strengthening UCLA’s position as a leader in innovation among public universities.

Avetisyan is also engaged in the broader Los Angeles community through her role as an executive board member of Innovate@UCLA, where she supports initiatives connecting academia, entrepreneurship and industry to foster innovation and economic development across the region. Her work has advanced discussions around responsible AI, data governance and the future of digital institutions, positioning UCLA as a thought leader within Los Angeles County and beyond.

Her leadership has been recognized nationally, earning the 2022 EdScoop 50 Higher Education IT Executive of the Year award and the 2022 CIO Award from the Tambellini Group, reflecting her strategic vision and ability to build high-performing teams and cultivate a culture of continuous improvement.

Avetisyan holds a degree from the University of Southern California.

