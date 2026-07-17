President

LAVA

Winning an Emmy Award for broadcast production, Luis Alfredo Vasquez-Ajmac is the president at LAVA, where he commands purpose-driven multicultural marketing initiatives and strategic communication campaigns across diverse consumer markets. This expertise extends to coast-to-coast corporate advertising landscapes where he previously founded Maya Advertising to service United States government agencies and Fortune 500 companies from expansive offices in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. Vasquez-Ajmac sustains this momentum by driving critical localized community health programs, partnering with the San Pedro YMCA to deploy the specialized 10 Days to Self-Esteem mental health platform for underserved populations. This leadership trajectory supports inclusive regional economic development by scaling the Dream Big small business empowerment platform to eliminate traditional commercial barriers for diverse local entrepreneurs. He finalizes these social impact marketing milestones by deploying exactly 30 years of professional industry experience across his nine-year tenure leading the firm.