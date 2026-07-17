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Luis Antonio Toledo

A portrait of Luis Antonio Toledo

Chief Financial Officer
Habitat For Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Luis Antonio Toledo is the chief financial officer at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles who partners with the president and board finance committee to ensure strict fiscal stewardship, sustainable growth and robust capital preservation. This expertise extends to advanced corporate asset optimization where he efficiently negotiated favorable insurance risk policies to protect regional construction projects while orchestrating the commercial purchase of a new ReStore location. Toledo sustains this momentum by implementing improved internal control frameworks to systematically manage increased charitable donations received following the devastating 2025 California wildfires. This leadership trajectory supports vulnerable local families by executing a critical corporate mortgage loan renewal alongside a strategic line of credit increase during his initial year of executive tenure. He anchors these comprehensive financial operations by deploying over 30 years of international finance experience alongside seven years of active board service with Financial Executives International Los Angeles.

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