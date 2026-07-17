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Maeesha Merchant

A portrait of Maeesha Merchant

EVP, COO & CFO
Colburn School

Maeesha Merchant serves as executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at the Colburn School, one of the nation’s leading performing arts institutions.

With over 20 years of global experience spanning operations, finance and strategy, Merchant joined Colburn in 2020 and has since led the organization through a period of recovery, renewal and transformation. She developed and executed an operational roadmap that enabled the institution to navigate pandemic-era disruption while reimagining its future. Under her leadership, total assets have nearly doubled to approximately $1 billion, driven by operational strength, disciplined investment management and a successful capital campaign.

Among her strategic achievements, Merchant oversees construction and execution of the $400-million Frank Gehry-designed expansion – one of the most ambitious cultural infrastructure projects in the country – while building its future business and operating model. She led negotiations for the project’s Guaranteed Maximum Price, securing approximately $15 million in savings and strong risk protections. In her role as CFO, she restructured the organization’s debt, generating approximately $50 million in net savings, an achievement that contributed to Colburn’s first-ever bond rating upgrade by S&P to the AA category.

Merchant has also played a central role in advancing Colburn’s $400-million capital campaign to over 80% of its goal, including securing the institution’s $200 million lead gift and multiple multi-million-dollar gifts. She serves as chief executive of the Colburn Center, with responsibility for strategy, operations and P&L oversight for performances, events and venue operations.

Her board affiliations reflect leadership across enterprise, innovation and civic engagement, including roles with NACUBO, the CFO Executive Summit Advisory Board, TiE’s Women’s Fund and several nonprofits serving Southern California communities. Her contributions have been widely recognized, most recently by the Los Angeles Business Journal as the 2024 CFO of the Year.

Merchant holds three degrees from the University of Pennsylvania’s Jerome Fisher Program: a BS in Finance, a BAS in Biomedical Science and a BA in International Relations.

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