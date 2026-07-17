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Mark Seidel

A portrait of Mark Seidel

Chief Financial Officer
True Anomaly

Chief Financial Officer of True Anomaly Mark Seidel commands the comprehensive finance, accounting, legal and corporate marketing organizations for the prominent defense technology company. Leveraging this record of success, he directs capital allocation strategies and talent acquisition operations to scale complex aerospace engineering teams within contested space domains. This expertise extends to large-scale facility execution where Seidel supported the company’s manufacturing footprint expansion into a 90,000-square-foot product development hub in Long Beach. He sustains this momentum by driving internal cross-functional alignments to integrate advanced flight software, autonomy and manufacturing business divisions throughout Los Angeles County. This leadership trajectory supports critical national security initiatives by positioning the region at the forefront of orbital asset protection. He finalizes these robust corporate financial stewardship operations by navigating multiple orbital flight tests and securing a $260-million oversubscribed Series C funding round to bring total company capital raised to $400 million.

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