Advertisement

Matt Petersen

A portrait of Matt Petersen

President & CEO
Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

Recognized as the chief architect of the groundbreaking Sustainable City pLAn, Matt Petersen is the president and CEO at Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator. Leveraging this record of success, he commands strategic green economy initiatives to empower cleantech startups and accelerate market transformations throughout Southern California. This expertise extends to emergency climate resilience frameworks, where Petersen orchestrated the LA Resilient Rebuilding Cup to evaluate over 120 technology startups following devastating regional wildfire crises. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent environmental governance footprint, which includes holding an active director seat on the Metropolitan Water District Board. He sustains this momentum by launching specialized themed incubation cohorts and preparing workforce participants to lead climate-resilient construction efforts across Los Angeles County. Petersen’s targeted clean energy advocacy during the high-profile Road to 2028 Leadership Summit successfully generated an exact $125 million in new commitments to action by the time of the Olympic Games.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement