President & CEO

Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

Recognized as the chief architect of the groundbreaking Sustainable City pLAn, Matt Petersen is the president and CEO at Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator. Leveraging this record of success, he commands strategic green economy initiatives to empower cleantech startups and accelerate market transformations throughout Southern California. This expertise extends to emergency climate resilience frameworks, where Petersen orchestrated the LA Resilient Rebuilding Cup to evaluate over 120 technology startups following devastating regional wildfire crises. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent environmental governance footprint, which includes holding an active director seat on the Metropolitan Water District Board. He sustains this momentum by launching specialized themed incubation cohorts and preparing workforce participants to lead climate-resilient construction efforts across Los Angeles County. Petersen’s targeted clean energy advocacy during the high-profile Road to 2028 Leadership Summit successfully generated an exact $125 million in new commitments to action by the time of the Olympic Games.