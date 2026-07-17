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Matthew Phillips

A portrait of Matthew Phillips

Chief Executive Officer
Car Pros Automotive Group

Chief executive officer at Car Pros Automotive Group Matthew Phillips leads large-scale automotive retail operations and franchise growth strategies throughout the United States. Leveraging this record of success, he commands the tactical distribution network of six regional dealerships representing premier global brands, including BMW, MINI and Honda. This expertise extends to corporate change management sectors, where Phillips orchestrated the strategic commercial acquisition of the prominent Nick Alexander Imports dealership portfolio in Los Angeles. This leadership trajectory supports his national retail industry governance presence, which includes holding an active seat on the Kia National Dealer Council. He sustains this momentum by driving extensive regional philanthropic outreach through Car Pros Cares to fund critical social services at the Watts Labor Community Action Committee. Phillips’ visionary retail administration previously earned him the Silver Stevie Award for Maverick of the Year while establishing his firm as the number one Kia volume dealership in the nation for five consecutive years.

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