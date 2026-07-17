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Megan Braverman

A portrait of Megan Braverman

Owner & Principal
Berbay Marketing & PR

Owner and Principal of Berbay Marketing & PR Megan Braverman directs comprehensive public relations campaigns and strategic communications initiatives for elite professional services firms. Leveraging this record of success, she steers an all-women team to execute crisis management, media placement and brand positioning across highly competitive markets. This expertise extends to quarter-backing sophisticated multi-year litigation publicity strategies for prominent legal entities, including high-profile cases involving municipal negligence and wildfire devastation. Braverman sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 19 years of specialized industry experience to serve as a designated thought leader for regional financial and real estate organizations. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive Southern California community involvement, which includes nearly a decade of leadership service with the Jewish Federation. She expands her civic impact by volunteering as an academic tutor for the nonprofit organization School on Wheels. Braverman finalized her prominent market standing within her 16-year agency tenure by coordinating six law firms to direct a $4-billion settlement.

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