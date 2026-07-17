Chief Financial Officer

ITV America & ITV Studios America

Menaka Swampillai-Evans is the chief financial officer at ITV America & ITV Studios America. She commands all strategic financial planning, international corporate accounting and core business operations across the entertainment network’s multi-platform production landscape. This expertise extends to elite Hollywood media frameworks where she previously directed fiscal strategy as head of finance and business planning for Disney’s ABC Signature. Evans sustains this momentum by spearheading powerful global humanitarian initiatives, serving as an active board member for Inner Spark, leading the corporate Signature I.D.E.A. diversity platform and helping build over 10 homes for a post-civil war community in Sri Lanka. This leadership trajectory supports robust organizational evolution through the collaborative implementation of corporate cost-saving measures that contributed to record 2024 profits. She finalizes these wide-ranging infrastructure modernizations by completely re-engineering internal finance and tax team workflows within her initial 16 months to yield significant operational cost savings.