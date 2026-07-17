VidaCorp

CMO, North Americas

Named to multiple top marketer and innovator lists, Meridith Rojas is the CMO of North Americas at VidaCorp where she spearheads the multi-brand growth, commercial market strategy and cultural positioning of elite corporate beauty portfolios including MCoBeauty and Nude by Nature. This expertise extends directly to elite executive leadership across the modern global digital media ecosystem where she previously served as the chief executive officer of DigiTour Media and directed creator networks at Logitech.

Rojas sustains this momentum by driving active localized engagement within the competitive Los Angeles creative marketing community, frequently mentoring aspiring younger professionals and volunteering specific time to empower underrepresented women in brand building. This leadership trajectory supports high-impact omnichannel retail deployments by integrating social-first digital storytelling with immersive consumer activations. She secures definitive market expansion by orchestrating the massive nationwide distribution of products across Target and into nearly 2,000 Walmart doors.