President

Nourmand and Associates

Named to the Los Angeles Business Journal LA500 list, Michael Nourmand is the president at Nourmand and Associates. Leveraging this record of success, he guides the elite residential brokerage to achieve nearly $1 billion in total sales for the 2025 calendar year. This expertise extends to premium estate transactions where Nourmand manages high-profile luxury listings, including a $60-million Bel Air property designed by architect Richard Manion. This leadership trajectory supports his broad industry footprint as a featured market commentator for national outlets, including CNBC and The Wall Street Journal. He sustains this momentum by supervising a growing network of 193 real estate agents and coordinating civic outreach campaigns for the Los Angeles LGBT Center. His dedicated community leadership includes an active board seat for the Beverly Hills Athletic Alumni Association. Nourmand continuous advisory direction across 26 consecutive years with the family-run enterprise has firmly established his firm as an industry powerhouse.

