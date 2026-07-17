LA’s BEST

Chief Executive Officer

President or CEO: Large Company

Directing a comprehensive five-year strategic plan to expand enriching before and after school programming across 221 school sites, Michele Broadnax is the chief executive officer at LA’s BEST. Leveraging this record of success, she coordinates community-rooted systems of support to address interconnected family needs including mental health, housing and food access. This expertise extends to her previous executive tenure as president and CEO of the Los Angeles Education Partnership where she successfully mitigated regional racial disparities in education. Broadnax sustains this momentum by capitalizing on three decades of youth development leadership across major organizations like Child360 and the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles. This leadership trajectory supports her external regional economic and cultural oversight as an active member of the board of directors for the LA County Fair Association. She drives sustained institutional growth over a three-year tenure by managing specialized programming that directly impacts more than 24,000 Los Angeles Unified School District students.