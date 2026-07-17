Chief Marketing Officer

Mindtrip, Inc.

Named one of the Top 50 People in Travel and AI by the Travel Trends Podcast, Michelle Denogean is the chief marketing officer at Mindtrip, Inc. Leveraging this record of success, she directs go-to-market strategies and product positioning to establish the startup as a prominent leader in artificial intelligence-driven travel orchestration. This expertise extends to her historic track record as a six-time marketing executive where she scaled Roadster to secure a $400-million acquisition by CDK Global. Denogean sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 26 years of cross-functional experience to drive a 200% profitability increase at Edmunds and expand corporate operations across 17 states. This leadership trajectory supports her external corporate advisory engagements, providing specialized growth scaling and brand development insights to platforms including FourEyes and August Health. She secured major national media exposure on the Today Show and finalized top-tier destination partnerships with Visit California and Visit Orlando during her two-year tenure.