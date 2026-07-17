AltaMed Health Services Corporation

Chief Human Resource Officer

Head of Human Resources

Natasha Milatovich is the chief human resource officer at AltaMed Health Services Corporation, an innovative, solution-oriented HR executive and business leader with a track record of transforming organizational culture by improving employee morale and engagement. With 30 years of industry experience, Milatovich has led HR technology implementation, collective bargaining negotiations across acquired facilities and leadership development programs, while positioning the organization as an employer of choice. She designed voluntary retirement programs that saved the organization $500K and introduced mental health and wellness tools. Under her leadership, AltaMed maintained a 9.60% turnover rate, raised 403(b) participation to 92% and earned a 2025 Great Place to Work® Certification. She serves on the Foundation Board of Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Centers and directs a 40-employee AltaMed choir.