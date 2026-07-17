Chief Audience Officer

KCRW

Rewriting the relationship between a public media institution and the city it serves through bold community engagement initiatives, Nathalie Hill is the chief audience officer at KCRW. Leveraging this record of success, she built the organization’s inaugural audience department, strategy and culture from the ground up to establish deep long-term listener relations. This expertise extends to her strategic focus on community relevance, public trust and creative development rather than temporary audience reach metrics. Hill sustains this momentum by navigating modern artificial intelligence disruption, extreme platform volatility and traditional digital discovery system collapses. This leadership trajectory supports her calculated operational decisions, which included engineering the nationally recognized Get LA’d promotional campaign and intentionally relinquishing 500,000 followers on X to preserve direct audience data integrity. She drives regional visibility and membership engagement over her four-year current tenure by managing comprehensive multi-platform campaigns.

