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Nevin Stanton-Trehan

Portrait of Nevin Stanton-Trehan

Chief People Officer & General Counsel
YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

Nevin Stanton-Trehan holds the dual role of chief people officer and general counsel at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, where he has spent a decade transforming the human resources and legal functions into an enterprise-wide strategic partner.

With 15 years of industry experience, Stanton-Trehan has led his department through one of its most consequential years, delivering results across legal, HR, risk management, culture, executive recruitment and community impact. Among his most meaningful contributions was leading the YMCA’s fire relief response efforts, including the rapid launch of a Pasadena City College response initiative, as well as shaping the long-term rebuilding strategy for the Palisades site at Simon Meadow. He also successfully negotiated the lease for the Inglewood site, a complex legal and operational process aligned with the YMCA’s long-term facility goals.

Stanton-Trehan led the organizational restructuring of the Association following successive COO departures, reorganizing operations into four Team Associations to ensure continuity and leadership clarity. He also served as the primary HR, legal and risk resource supporting the YMCA of West San Gabriel Valley through a path toward an $8-million asset transfer. A new consulting partnership with the Glendale YMCA further extended his department’s regional influence.

In 2025, his team recruited two C-suite executives, four senior vice presidents, four district vice presidents, three vice presidents and six executive directors – one of the most significant leadership-building years in the Association’s recent history. He also launched a new Executive Director Mentorship Program to strengthen the leadership pipeline. Additional accomplishments include the successful rollout of a new Paycom payroll system, the trademarking of the Center for Community Well-Being and achieving a 97% employee Net Promoter Score.

From a legal perspective, Stanton-Trehan successfully settled over 15 active or threatened litigation matters while protecting the organization’s financial position and reputation.

His board affiliations include AbilityFirst, the South Pasadena Education Foundation and Chair of the Finance Commission for the City of South Pasadena. He holds degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, UC Davis School of Law and UC Davis Graduate School of Management.

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