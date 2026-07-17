President & CEO

NINICO

Nicholas E. Adams is the president & CEO at NINICO, an agency he has steered through strategic market expansion and integrated communications growth. Leveraging this record of success, he established the firm’s Downtown Los Angeles footprint to anchor a decade of Southern California operations servicing high-profile institutional entities. This expertise extends to directing major public engagement campaigns and real estate development communications for notable clients including Anthem Blue Cross and Skanska USA. Adams sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 18 years of industry experience to advise Fortune 500 companies navigating complex civic environments. This leadership trajectory supports his regional civic commitments, which include advancing local economic public policy through the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and participating in Rotary International service projects. He secured a landmark milestone by scaling the enterprise to mark 15 years of continuous operational oversight and agency leadership.