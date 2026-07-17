Chief Human Resource Officer

Lifelong Learning Administration Corporation

Holding the elite SHRM Senior Certified Professional designation, Nicole Perkins is the chief human resource officer at Lifelong Learning Administration Corporation. Leveraging this record of success, she directs overarching human resources strategy, talent acquisition and benefits administration across the educational organization. This expertise extends to risk management and corporate compliance sectors, where she previously navigated complex employee relations guidelines during her tenure at Blue Shield of California. This leadership trajectory supports Perkins’ extensive background in people services, which includes successfully holding senior executive positions as vice president and senior director. She sustains this momentum by driving local civic engagement and providing vital community oversight through volunteer commitments for the regional Professionals In Human Resources Association chapter and local school site councils. Her comprehensive human capital direction across 11 consecutive years with the organization has successfully optimized workforce strategies to anchor exactly 26 years of dedicated industry service.