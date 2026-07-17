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Nikole Strauss

A portrait of Nikole Strauss

Founder & Board Member
Perch Technology

Founder and Board Member of Perch Technology Nikole Strauss provides critical personal character, deep empathy and consistent support from her base in Simi Valley. She utilizes an eight-year industry background to cultivate organizational stability and establish strong daily routines during demanding operational seasons. This expertise extends to local community settings where Strauss actively champions small business owners, coordinates thoughtful check-ins and reinforces personal growth milestones for everyone around her. She sustains this momentum by offering patient advice and clear perspective to help others refine creative ideas and build professional confidence when it is needed most. This leadership trajectory supports healthy collaborative team environments, allowing close partners to pursue intense commercial goals while remaining completely grounded through stressful organizational periods. Strauss finalizes her dedicated corporate oversight by anchoring exactly four years of continuous tenure on the board of directors for the technology company.

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