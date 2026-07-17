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Nilo Ramos

A portrait of Nilo Ramos

Chief Financial Officer
Drum Workshop, Inc.

Nilo Ramos is the chief financial officer at Drum Workshop, Inc. who commands the global fiscal strategy for premier musical instrument brands including DW Drums, PDP Drums, Latin Percussion and Slingerland Drums. Leveraging this record of success, he previously directed corporate finance as vice president of finance at S&P Global and served as chief financial officer for J.D. Power and Associates from 2008 to 2013. This expertise extends to diverse commercial portfolios where Ramos held senior financial and operational leadership tenures at Prudential Financial and AFR Apparel International. He sustains this momentum by guiding philanthropic music education initiatives through an active board alignment with The DW Music Foundation to serve communities in need. This leadership trajectory supports massive commercial growth and cross-border corporate development strategies. He navigated the firm through its historic October 2022 corporate exit sale to Roland Corporation of Japan under Tokyo Stock Exchange ticker 7944 while completing 10 full years with the organization.

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