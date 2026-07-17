COO & VP of Sales

Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California

Coaching more than 250 active agents across Los Angeles County, Nina Zokhrabyan is the chief operating officer and vice president of sales at Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California. She directs the comprehensive brokerage operations, luxury market positioning and scaled talent development programs for the premier residential firm. This expertise extends to advanced corporate operations where Zokhrabyan previously managed hundreds of parallel transaction compliance files to build the operational framework for elite real estate teams. This leadership trajectory supports high-volume market expansions, enabling her to serve on the UCR Design Thinking Advisory Board while growing the brokerage into a top luxury force. She sustains this momentum by driving local humanitarian initiatives, directing critical crisis funding to the Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department and the Armenian Artsakh Fund. Zokhrabyan solidifies these comprehensive operational milestones by utilizing 17 years of specialized industry experience to guide her team to over $14 billion in career sales.