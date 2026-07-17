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Norma Fernandez

A portrait of Norma Fernandez

Chief Executive Officer
Everyone On

Raising over $10 million in new digital equity funding, Norma Fernandez is the chief executive officer at Everyone On. Leveraging this record of success, she expands national broadband deployment models across municipal government agencies and community nonprofits to bridge critical opportunity gaps. This expertise extends to launching the organization’s inaugural Digital Skills Academy to deliver technical training and distribute essential hardware assets to income-insecure households. Fernandez sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 20 years of public sector and nonprofit management experience to advocate for underserved populations across the nation. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive regional civic contributions, which include serving on the Associated Students of UCLA Development Advisory Council and formerly chairing the Pasadena Commission on the Status of Women. She solidified her standing as a prominent digital inclusion authority through strategic national policy appointments to the Federal Communications Commission. Fernandez reinforced her extensive community advocacy over a 13-year executive tenure by successfully training more than 8,000 individuals.

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