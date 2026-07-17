Co-Founder & CEO

Bezel Inc.

Co-Founder and CEO at Bezel Inc. Quaid Walker redefines trust and verification protocols within the secondary luxury watch marketplace. Leveraging this record of success, he engineered a standardized physical inspection ecosystem where expert watchmakers authenticate every timepiece before shipment to protect high-value consumer transactions. This expertise extends to advanced digital e-commerce infrastructure where Walker expanded platform capabilities to integrate direct sales, seamless seller onboarding and intuitive bidding functionalities. He sustains this momentum by cultivating a high-performance corporate culture centered on data-driven metrics, managing a specialized team of 22 employees with 20 professionals based in Los Angeles County. This leadership trajectory supports the modernization of legacy resale industries, positioning the digitally native marketplace as a consumer-first alternative to highly fragmented secondary luxury goods platforms. Walker finalizes these rapid scaling milestones by expanding platform operations to encompass over $950 million in listed collectible inventory while projecting $150 million in GMV for 2026.