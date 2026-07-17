Founder & Managing Partner

PARRIS Law Firm

Securing billions of dollars in total compensation for injured clients through science-based advocacy, R. Rex Parris is the founder and managing partner at PARRIS Law Firm, where he commands a trial practice holding the longest consecutive series of eight- and nine-figure consumer verdicts in the nation. This expertise extends to complex class actions where he orchestrated a massive $1.8-billion settlement against SoCalGas and Sempra Energy following the Aliso Canyon environmental blowout. This leadership trajectory supports Parris’ prominent civic governance footprint, which includes a long-term public tenure serving as the elected mayor of the City of Lancaster. He sustains this momentum by driving local humanitarian programs as the dedicated founder of the Lancaster Child Abuse Task Force. His exceptional courtroom execution recently culminated in a monumental $120-million jury verdict for a catastrophic distracted driving rollover crash that included $21 million for loss of consortium.