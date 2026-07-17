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Rachel Teller

A portrait of Rachel Teller

COO & Partner
Winstar Properties LLC

Quadrupling the firm’s premier real estate portfolio in both size and value, Rachel Teller is the COO and partner at Winstar Properties LLC. She directs standard asset renovations, complex budget analysis, investor relations and internal financial forecasting models for the Southern California multi-family market. This expertise extends to sophisticated capital formation strategies where she collaborates closely with a diverse investor base including high-net-worth individuals, institutional partners and family offices. Teller sustains this momentum by steering corporate philanthropic initiatives as title sponsor of the H-Connect Golf Tournament and founding the Unpacked Teller Teen Leadership Fellowship. This leadership trajectory supports regional community development through active local board alignment as a long-standing trustee for Yavneh Hebrew Academy and YULA High School. She capitalizes on her 14-year career to personally execute more than $500 million in value-add real estate projects that consistently exceed underwriting expectations.

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