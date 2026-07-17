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Rasheed L. Muhammad

A portrait of Rasheed L Muhammad

Principal & Managing Partner
OTP Business Management

Principal and managing partner at OTP Business Management Rasheed L. Muhammad structures long-term wealth preservation frameworks for high-net-worth clients across the global music, film and sports industries. Leveraging this record of success, he capitalizes on his creative background as a former songwriter to align complex commercial assets with the financial goals of premier entertainment executives. This expertise extends to high-level asset management sectors, where he previously directed expansion initiatives for the sports & entertainment group as a managing director at Truist Wealth. This leadership trajectory supports Muhammad’s prominent industry governance footprint, which includes active advisory roles on the Dean’s Leadership Advisory Board for the University of South Carolina. He sustains this momentum by driving local civic engagement and providing vital philanthropic oversight as an active board member for the Miracles for Kids charitable organization. His dedicated financial stewardship culminated in his formal selection to the prestigious Variety Business Manager Elite roster for 2025.

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