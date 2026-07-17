CEO & Co-Founder

The Beverly Hills Estates

Rayni Williams is the CEO and co-founder at The Beverly Hills Estates who orchestrates high-stakes corporate strategy, luxury brand positioning and elite agent talent cultivation across the Southern California marketplace. This expertise extends to top-of-market global buyer cultivation where she directs an expansive portfolio containing multiple nine-figure property assignments and secured a landmark $110-million Malibu residential sale while expanding her team by 14 active agents. Williams sustains this momentum by spearheading direct community reinvestment models, launching the specialized Palisades Estates division to provide critical workshops and financial proceeds to Steadfast LA. This leadership trajectory supports institutional-caliber real estate excellence while driving extensive cultural advocacy through her active board service with Baby2Baby alongside dedicated support for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and MOCA. She finalizes these premier brokerage expansion milestones by generating more than $5.2 billion in closed sales volume across 1,310 sides.