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Rey del Valle

A portrait of Rey del Valle

Founder
RdV Consultants

Rey del Valle is the founder at RdV Consultants, where he operates as a fractional chief financial officer and operational architect across Los Angeles County. Leveraging this record of success, he deploys 30 years of industry experience managing profit and loss statements ranging from $20 million to $4 billion for global media brands. Del Valle’s expertise extends to steering Revolution Entertainment Services through the financial disruptions of the historic Hollywood strikes by completely restructuring corporate cash flow models. He sustains this momentum by accelerating financial close timelines by 50% to capture over $1 million in annual savings for international production platforms. This leadership trajectory supports his regional civic commitments, which include directing audit compliance for the domestic violence nonprofit agency Rainbow Services and serving on the Los Angeles CFO Leadership Council Advisory Board. Del Valle finalized his premier operational architecture by revamping the foundational financial framework for the $4-million OCVIBE development project.

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