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Robert Jackson

A portrait of Robert Jackson

Monarch Landscape Companies

Chief Human Resource Officer

Head of Human Resources

Chief human resource officer at Monarch Landscape Companies, Robert Jackson leads comprehensive human capital strategies to support the organization’s grand corporate evolution into a $1-billion commercial enterprise. Leveraging this record of success, he directs all critical facets of talent acquisition, employee engagement and organizational diversity frameworks across a sprawling multi-site corporate portfolio. This expertise extends to operational integration initiatives where he centralized an employee services center and engineered optimized onboarding systems that drove measurable workforce retention gains across newly acquired businesses. This leadership trajectory supports Jackson’s external governance contributions, which include a seven-year tenure (2016-2023) as the human capital advisor to the board of directors for Fred Jefferson Memorial Homes. He sustains this momentum by executing tactical frontline stability training programs that maximize long-term operational efficiency throughout Southern California. His specialized workforce orchestration previously earned Stars Behavioral Health Group the prestigious national Stevie Award for HR Department of the Year.

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