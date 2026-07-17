Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc.

Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

In-House Counsel: Large Company

Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc. Robert Ray leads the global legal, compliance and risk management operations for the premier private security firm. Leveraging this record of success, he spent four years as a Los Angeles associate at international law firm Fulbright & Jaworski LLP before transitioning to corporate in-house structures. This expertise extends to high-level commercial transactions where he served as general counsel for TransAmerica Auto Parts and he remained in that role after its 2016 acquisition by Polaris, Inc., when it became one of Polaris’ global business units. Ray leverages an 18-year industry career to sustain this momentum by driving executive governance as corporate secretary on the Inter-Con Board of Directors. This leadership trajectory supports the security firm’s ongoing commercial scaling from its California foundation into a billion-dollar annual enterprise. He finalizes this robust compliance mandate by providing legal, compliance and risk management leadership for more than 36,000 global employees.