President & Chief Legal Officer

BLT Enterprises

Robert Solomon is the president and chief legal officer at BLT Enterprises where he provides comprehensive executive leadership across strategic corporate governance, commercial property acquisitions, institutional financing and long-term asset leasing frameworks. This expertise extends to high-stakes transactional real estate law where he spent 13 years representing elite commercial clients including Twentieth Century Fox, DirecTV and Anschutz Entertainment Group as trusted outside counsel. Solomon sustains this momentum by driving vital regional civic leadership across Los Angeles County, providing legal counsel to educational nonprofits and directing science programs through the PS Science Board. This leadership trajectory supports seamless organizational stability, enabling him to successfully navigate complex executive successions and preserve the firm’s cultural heritage following the passing of corporate founder Bernie Huberman. He finalizes his 30-year commercial real estate career by executing approximately $100 million in highly targeted property transactions to conclude a measured multi-year capital allocation strategy.